Catherine Taylor Nelson, 85, of Sea Level, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at her home.
Catherine was a devoted member of Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church. She loved her family and her church. She was a loving, kind, caring and giving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Along with her husband Jerry, she was the owner and operator of Cedar Creek Campground and Marina in Sea Level.
A graveside service was held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Nelson Bay Cemetery in Sea Level.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jerry Nelson of Sea Level; three daughters, Cindy Robinson and husband, Mark of Sea Level; Cathy Gilgo and husband, Carlyle of Sea Level; Carol Lynn Bullock and husband, Tommy of Beaufort; six grandchildren, Scott Robinson of Sea Level; Kenneth Robinson and wife, Heather of Rock Ridge; Justin Gilgo and wife, Lindsay of Sea Level; Catie Gilgo of Sea Level; Thomas Bullock and wife, Brooke of Beaufort; Allison Bullock of Beaufort; seven great grandchildren: Colton, Bentley, Olive, William, Greyson, Carter, and Riley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Capt. Jim and Edith Taylor; four brothers, Guy, Graham, Monroe, and James Taylor; three sisters, Velma Seitter, Varina Laing, and Ruth Taylor.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
