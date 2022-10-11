Joseph Lee Hyman, 68, of Beaufort, NC, died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at his residence.
Celebration of life services will be held at Piney Grove AME Zion Church, Havelock, NC., 12:00 PM, Friday, October 14, 2022. Interment will follow at Piney Grove AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
