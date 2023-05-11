Marvin Roland English, 92, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at his home.
His memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 17th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rob Pate. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Marvin Roland English was born November 8, 1930, in Hoke County, NC, to Percy and Edna English. He was a very caring and compassionate man helping anyone in need and stood strong when it came to his family and friends.
Immediately after high school graduation, Marvin enlisted in the US Navy. He honorably served for 4 years, which included spending time aboard a Destroyer in North Korea. Marvin was always extremely proud of the time he spent in the Navy serving his country.
After his military service, Marvin attended East Carolina College, now ECU, on the GI Bill. He had a long career as a cost accountant, which brought he and his family to Carteret County from Virginia in 1972, when he took a position with Conner Mobile Homes. He retired from the manufacturing housing industry in 2000.
Marvin's passion and favorite pastime was golf. Most of his favorite memories and friendships over the years were made during the time he spent at the Morehead City Country Club. If Marvin was not able to play, which was the case the past several years due to his health, the next best thing was watching whatever tournament was being played each weekend on TV. He spent his last Sunday afternoon in his earthly body watching a golf tournament. He would not have had it any other way. His family is certain he is now playing some of the finest courses ever imagined with his buddies who passed before him, Ernie, Yates, Sid and Sal.
Marvin will be lovingly remembered by his bride of 63 years, Margaret; daughter, Sandra English; daughter-in-law, Nichole English; and granddaughter, Curren English. In addition, the family would like to extend special thanks to caregivers Donna Howard and Alisa Lawrence whom they consider family; neighbor, Claudia Sulloway for her visits, meals and Marvin's favorite brownies; and neighbor, Rick Drumwright, for all his help over the past few years. And lastly, the 3HC Hospice team which took such good care of Marvin over the past 3 weeks.
In addition to his parents and 5 siblings, Marvin was preceded in death by his sons, Glenn and Michael.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your favorite charity in Marvin's memory.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.