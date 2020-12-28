Betsy Davis Bowen, 84, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at her home.
Her graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Cemetery in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Patrick Whaley. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
She is survived by brother-in-law, Malcom “Mac” Bowen and wife Judy of Clayton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Gilbert Bowen Sr.; her son, Gene Gilbert Bowen Jr.; her mother, Lucy Forbes Hardy; and father, Walter Davis.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to the Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
