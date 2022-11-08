Ruth G. McKay, 91, of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at her home.
Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 12th, at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The interment will be at a later date.
Ruth was born on November 18, 1930, to the late Agnew and Clara Belle Guthrie. Born and raised in the Promise Land of Morehead City, she graduated from Morehead City High School. She had a voracious love of reading and an amazing green thumb for gardening. Ruth’s love of traveling took her to new destinations where she enjoyed meeting new people and seeing new sights.
With a fierce strength grounded in the Word of God, her commitment to the Lord was evident to all who knew her. Ruth was a Godly woman who blazed the trail for many prayer warriors in our community and within her church at Glad Tidings where she was a member since 1976.
She is survived by her daughters, Jo Ann Lupton Piner of Morehead City and Gayle Lupton Campbell of Morehead City; son, Kerry Lupton and wife Cathy of New Bern; grandchildren, Guy Lupton, Kathryn Lupton and Samuel Piner and wife Amanda; great-grandchild, Bentley Piner; and sisters, Adelaide Willis of Morehead City and Margaret Becton of Harlowe.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her brother, Ray McDonald Guthrie.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
