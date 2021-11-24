James Graham, 60, of Mill Creek, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
His funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Bill Hoope. Interment will follow at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery in Mill Creek. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at the church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the funeral home website for 90 days.
James was born in Morehead City, on January 22, 1961, to the late Raymond and Lillian Graham. Spending time outdoors was one of James most pleasurable activities. While hunting and fishing require great skill and can be quite challenging, nothing was more peaceful and relaxing for James than being in the woods or on the open waters.
He is survived by his sisters, Linda Fairfield and husband Ron of New Bern and Sheryl Burris of Raleigh; nieces and nephews, Joseph Fairfield and wife Sandi of Fort Stewart, GA and Jeremy Burris of Raleigh; and great nieces and nephews, Emily Fairfield and Gavin Fairfield, both of Ft. Stewart, GA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl-Lynn Graham; and brother, Raymond Graham Jr.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.