Stephen Paul Cunningham, 30, of Swansboro, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at his residence.
Services will be announced by the family at a later date.
He is survived by his children, Blakelyn and Rookie Cunningham both of Swansboro; father, Paul Frank Cunningham, Jr. and fiancée Mary Hobbs of Emerald Isle; mother, Stefani Schneck and husband William of San Antonio, TX; grandmother, Beatrice Cunningham of Swansboro; sister, Hunter Cunningham of Swansboro; halfsister, Piper Schneck of San Antonio, TX; halfbrother, Liam Schneck of San Antonio, TX; nephew, Memphis Cunningham of Swansboro; uncle, Steve Cunningham of Swansboro; and cousin, Brooklin Cunningham of Swansboro.
Stephen is preceded by his grandfather, Paul Cunningham, Sr.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting contributions in support of Stephen’s surviving children, Blakelyn and Rookie. Financial gifts may be made at: https://gofund.me/05aa80b1.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro.
