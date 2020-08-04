Levi Calvin Oglesby Sr., 85, of Oak City, formerly of Morehead City, passed peacefully Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, into the arms of Jesus after a hard-fought battle with dementia. He was surrounded by his loving wife of 64 years, Shirley, family members and his caregiver, Katrina Peele.
A private burial will be held in Morehead City.
Calvin was born in Morehead City and moved to Martin County at a young age. He spent most of his life farming and was heavily involved with N.C. Farm Bureau. After retiring, he helped local farmers during busy seasons. He was a lifelong member of Hamilton Baptist Church, taught Sunday school and RA’s and was a deacon.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley W. Oglesby; sons, Levi Oglesby Jr. and wife Renee of Williamston and Andy Oglesby and wife Joy of Garner; daughter, Stephanie Oglesby of Williamston; grandchildren, Levi Oglesby III and wife Jaclyn, William Oglesby and wife Laura, Matthew Oglesby, Stephen Oglesby, Meredith Oglesby, Luke Oglesby and Lauren L. White and husband Chad; and eight great-grandchildren.
Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, George Andrew and Abscillia Hobbs Oglesby; and his sisters, Idalia High, Cleo Oglesby, Lorene Kleu and Lorette Hollinshed.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at 9226 Highway 903 in Oak City.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Community Home Care and Hospice, 200 Green St., No. 203, Williamston, NC 27892, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 5171 Glenwood Ave., No. 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Special thanks to Katrina Peele and Quantina Moore, two very special caregivers, and the caring staff of Community Home Care and Hospice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
