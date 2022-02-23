Martha Gertrude Rose, 90, of Harkers Island, passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs of Morehead City.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Grace Holiness Church of Harkers Island with Pastors Ricky Rose and Curtis Going officiating. Burial will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at the church.
Martha was a member of Grace Holiness Church of Harkers Island and a lifelong care giver to the Harkers Island community. She was later employed with Harkers Island Family Care.
She is survived by her son, Ricky Clyde Rose and wife, Shanra of Harkers Island; daughter, Lilly “Trudy” Rose and husband, Randy “Wink” of Harkers Island; Cathy Gillikin and husband, Tim of Harkers Island; son, Glen Rose and wife, Barbara of Gloucester; son, Terry Rose and wife, Tina of Beaufort; son, Ryan Rose and wife, Michelle of Beaufort; son, Timmy Rose of Harkers Island; 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and eight great great grandchildren; brother, Punchy Lewis of Marshallberg.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo and Lilly Lewis; sister, Lillian Wright; brother, Tyre Lewis; sister, Gloria Sanders; sister, Ongelina lewis.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Grace Holiness Church of Harkers Island.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
