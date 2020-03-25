Thomas Martin Ross, 81, of Charlotte, formerly of Emerald Isle, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home in Charlotte, surrounded by his children.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Mildred Catholic Church in Swansboro, and will be announced in the coming months.
He was born Feb. 22, 1939, in Wilmington, Del., son of the late Alice and Harry Ross. Tom was a graduate of Salesianum High School and the University of Delaware, where he studied chemistry. In 1964, he married Anne Pearson and they moved to Kinston, where Tom worked for more than three decades at DuPont. As a chemist, he supported the textile groups at DuPont, and later worked in the supply chain for sales and procurement of fiber waste.
In Kinston, Tom and Anne raised four children, hosted numerous exchange students and supported two Vietnamese refugees after the war, forming relationships that became life-long. Tom worked as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels and other outreach programs. Tom and Anne retired to Emerald Isle, where he enjoyed retirement and a close community of friends. He also spent part of the year in Charlotte to be close to his grandchildren and children, where he shared his love of opera and sports. Tom was a life-long Notre Dame fan and patron of the arts. He was known best for his humor, generosity, advice and deep kindness.
Tom is survived by his four children, Andrew Ross, Lauren Ross Bowley DePietro and Katie Catron, all of Charlotte, and Sarah Ross of Chicago, Ill., and eight grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Carolina Opera and Beds for Kids.
