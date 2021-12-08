Patricia Lee Ramsey, 79, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Interment will take place in Morehead City with a private service to be held at a later date.
Patti, as she was known to her family and friends, was born in Oil City, Pennsylvania, on December 13, 1941, to the late James W. Ramsey Jr. and Marjorie Dunn Ramsey. In her early years, she was a homemaker and loving mother of six children. She spent the last of her working years in the retail industry before moving to Morehead City.
Patti is survived by her children, Kathy Johnson (Larry) of Pittsburgh, PA, Bryan Sellers of Pittsburgh, PA, Samantha Williams (John) of Lebanon, TN, Daniel Heim (Cindy) of Pittsburgh, PA, and Justin Heim (Sabrina) of Seneca, PA. Along with eleven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brother, Craig Ramsey (Kelly) of California; a niece; and a nephew.
In addition to her parents, Patti was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Sellers.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.