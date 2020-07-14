Michael “Monkey” Lester Anderson, 48, of Newport, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by those he loved.
A private memorial service will be held with friends and family.
Michael loved to deal in construction. He was an animal lover, an avid swimmer, surfer, loved to go fishing and cooking and an avid Seattle Seahawks fan.
He is survived by his mother, Sandra L. Anderson of Bremerton, Wash.; father, Lester “Andy” L. Anderson of Newport; companion, Cindy Daniels of Gloucester; sisters, Melissa Halsen and husband David and Robin L. Smith, all of Bremerton, Wash.; many friends, several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles; and his furry companion, Shae.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.