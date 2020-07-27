John Paul “J.P.” Kirkland, 36, of Gloucester, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020.
His memorial service is at 6 p.m. Thursday at Free Grace Wesleyan Church, officiated by Pastor Clint Nelson. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through John Paul’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Paul Garvin Kirkland Jr. and Beverly Kirkland of Gloucester; stepsister, Jennifer Williams of Harkers Island; stepbrother, Robert O’Neal Melby and wife Lucy of Broad Creek; aunts and uncles, Uncle Joe, Aunt Bridgett Hardin, Aunt Patsy and Aunt Deedee; and fiancée Connie Constantine and her children, Frankie Jr. and Timmy.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Deene Kirkland; grandfather, Paul Garvin Kirkland Sr.; grandmother, Faye Nelson Kirkland; and grandparents, Lewis and Romana Gurganus.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Free Grace Wesleyan Church, P.O. Box 458, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines apply.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
