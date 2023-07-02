Tommy Hobb, Morehead City
Tommy Ray Hobb, 61, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later, Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Blake McIntosh Jr
Blake Aubrey McIntosh, Jr., 37, of Havelock, Passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Karl Lamoreaux, Atlantic
Karl Lamoreaux, 67, of Atlantic, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced at a later date. Condolences and life tributes can be sent to the family at www.noefs.net. Arrangements are entrusted to Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
KAREN LEAH CAMPBELL, Morehead City
Karen Leah Campbell, 68, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away at her home on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Karen will be laid to rest privately at Colonial Grove Memorial Park in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Karen was born on December 11, 1954, in Miami Beach, Florida, to the late Bobby Ray Campbell and LaRue Lockhart Campbell.
SUSAN RUTH WARREN, Pine Knoll Shores
Susan Ruth Warren, 86, of Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
