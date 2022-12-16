Ronnie Spencer Ross, 84, of Swansboro, passed away at his home on Monday, December 12, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born June 23, 1938, in Clinton, NC, a son of the late Spencer Roosevelt and Lila Smith Ross.
A Celebration of Life was held Friday, December 16, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Swansboro in the FLC Worship Center, with Rev. Patrick Whaley officiating. Burial followed at Seaside Memorial Park. The family received friends Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
Ronnie was a teacher and a coach who touched many lives in the Onslow County school system. He faithfully served his country in the US Navy. His greatest joy was when he was surrounded by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dolores Carraway Ross, of the home; son, Rusty Ross (Laura) of Swansboro; daughter, Suellen Ross Dixon (Harvey) of Swansboro; grandchildren, Kristina Golden (Stephen), Russell Ross, Maribeth McClelland (Carson), Andrew Ross, Corte Dixon, and Ryan Ross; greatgrandchildren, Karleigh-Paige and Ross Golden; and sisters, Jo Anne Campbell of Cary and Debbie Sutton of TN.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice 662 West Corbett Ave. Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.