Norma East Etheridge Smith, of Gales Creek, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at her home.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Norma will be laid to rest at Maple Hill Cemetery in Bluefield, Virginia.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
