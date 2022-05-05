Loving Mother and devoted wife, Barbara J. Marks, 88 of Morehead City, NC, passed away April 27, 2022.
Barbara was born on May 11, 1933, in Endicott, New York, to the late George and Eula Harbst. She and her husband, Beal, moved from Owego, NY to Morehead City, NC, and were active members of the Carteret County communities where they resided for over 40 years. Barb enjoyed volunteering at the NC Aquarium in Pine Knoll Shores, Martha’s Mission Cupboard, and the Morehead City Public Library. In her free time, she especially enjoyed shelling the local Outer Banks.
Barb is survived by her two children, Leslie S. Schroer of Colorado and Robin A. Snow of Florida; and stepchildren, Jonathon Marks of New York, Narin Kucharik of New York, Jocelyn McCluney of North Carolina, and Ian Marks of California.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Beal Marks in 2019 and two children, Gwen E. Snow of Beaufort and Dean A. Snow of Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Martha’s Mission, P.O. Box 603, Morehead City NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
