Henry Peter Brunckhorst, Jr., 75, died Friday, April 14, 2023, at his home in Adams Creek.
He was the oldest child of the late Henry P. Brunckhorst, Sr. and the late Penny Mason Brunckhorst. Growing up in Woburn, MA, he graduated from Boston University and earned a Master's Degree from Northeastern University. He taught in public and parochial schools in Massachusetts, was a basketball coach, and was the Assistant to the Mayor of Woburn before moving to North Carolina. Even in retirement he home-schooled his granddaughter. He loved conservation, first responders, trains, dogs, and especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his sister, Barbara B. Jones of Greenville; son, David P. Brunckhorst and fiancé Jami of Beaufort; grandchildren, John, Janet, Luke, Jonathan, and Lillian; aunt, Mary Fond Jones; and cousins, William Adair, Hugh Jones, and Mitchell Mason.
The memorial service is private and for family only on Saturday April 22nd at the waterfront home of his aunt in Beaufort, officiated by Rev. Hugh Jones.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
