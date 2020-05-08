Michael Lee Wilson, 72, of Havelock, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Croatan Village Assisted Living in New Bern.
His memorial service is at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 15 at Cherry Point Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Stephen Epperson. Friends are welcome to attend the service. However, in order to provide social distancing, the funeral home asks friends to remain in their cars, the service will be broadcast through a sound system. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, as well, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help us honor the Wilson family while practicing safe measures.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations in Havelock. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
