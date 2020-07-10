Billie Jean Cunningham Huling, 94, of Morehead City, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Per her wishes, there will be no service.
She was a retired employee of Carteret Community College.
Mrs. Huling is survived by two sons, Robin C. Huling of Emerald Isle and M. Ross Huling of Greensboro; and three great-nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, John B. Cunningham and Ruth Smith Cunningham; a sister, Ferne Cunningham Austin; and niece, Judy Austin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Morehead City, c/o Outreach/Stephen Ministry, 1604 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
