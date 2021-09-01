Donald Ray Purifoy, 34, of New Brockton, Ala., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at his home.
Memorial services with full military honors are at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory in Enterprise. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday at 9 a.m. and continuing until service time.
Donald was born in Morehead City, North Carolina, on September 19, 1986. He was raised in Carteret County, where he attended West Carteret High School and was a member of the West Carteret Marching Patriots band. During his teen years his father taught him how to hunt, a skill he continued to enjoy into his adult life. His father also influenced Donald’s interest in military aviation.
Donald was known for his great sense of humor and his love for his friends, both old and young. He attended Soundview Church near Gales Creek, NC. Shortly after graduating from high school he joined the United States Army, where he began his career as an air traffic controller. He spent most of his military career at Fort Rucker, Alabama, where he also had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with his uncle, Ronald Smith and wife Katherine, his cousin Teresa Davenport, her husband Patrick, and their family who live in Rehobeth.
Donald was deployed to Afghanistan, Honduras, and South Korea during his ten years of military service. After resigning from the Army, Donald continued to serve as an Air Traffic Controller for the Department of the Army. He also earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Embry Riddell University and was working on completing a Master’s Degree from Columbia Southern University. During his years serving his country he made numerous friends who were as close as brothers and sisters.
Shortly after marrying his wife Charmagne, he was diagnosed with brain cancer. Charmagne, a registered nurse, faithfully cared for him during his recovery. At the time of his passing he was in remission. His greatest joy was spending time and going on adventures with Charmagne and his daughter Makayla.
Survivors include his wife, Charmagne Purifoy; daughter, Makayla Ann Purifoy; father, George Purifoy; mother, Sheila Purifoy; grandmother, Loretta Borton; sister Jorgie Brown; brothers, Casey Purifoy (Angela); brother, Joseph Purifoy; many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews (who called him “Ucle D”); his beloved pets Zoey, Lily, and Luna. As well as many close childhood friends both young and old, as well as fellow soldiers and their families, who were like brothers and sisters to Donald.
