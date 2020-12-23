Jeffrey Alan Payne Sr., 60, of Carteret County, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
His memorial service is 2 p.m. today at Munden Funeral Home. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Jeffrey was born March 6, 1960, in West Point, N.Y., to the late Robert and Delores Payne. He wasn’t afraid to try his hand at various projects and worked in carpentry most of his life. Jeffrey was a familiar face to many in the Morehead City and a kind soul, who will be missed.
He is survived by his daughters, Amy Payne and Melissa Payne, both of Newport; son, Jeffrey Alan Payne II and wife Sarah Walley of Newport; sister, Francie Robbins of Indianapolis, Ind.; and grandchildren, Khloe Payne, Kodi Payne, Jyohna Wilson and Leeyah Wilson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Payne and Joseph Payne.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home The same safety guidelines will apply.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
