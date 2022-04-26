Charles Inabnitt, Newport
Gunnery Sergeant Charles Ray Inabnitt (Ret), 60, of Newport, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Charles served our country for over 20 years in the United States Marine Corps and worked for another 15 years as an AV-8 Aircraft Mechanic aboard FRC East. A funeral service with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Hooper officiating.
Jerry Riggin, Beaufort
Jerry Riggin, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, North Carolina. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
DOROTHY MILLER, Swansboro
Dorothy Miller, 95, of Swansboro, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at her home. Her service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Chaplin Patrick Whaley. Interment will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Munden Funeral home.
