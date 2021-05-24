William “Bill” Allen, 71, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home.
His memorial service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Bill was born Oct. 9, 1949, in Gorham, Maine, to the late Margaret Childers and Frank Allen and honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy. Bill loved the great outdoors and never missed an opportunity to hunt or fish.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine Allen of the home; daughters, Heather Yates and husband Ed and Jennifer Styron and significant other Greg Lewis, all of Newport; sister, Sue Brill and husband Donny of Beaufort; brothers, Robert Allen of Havelock and Ricky Allen and wife Debbie of Beaufort; and grandchildren, Cole Yates and wife Carson, Lili Yates, Taylor Yates, Olivia Yates and Hunter Lewis.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions in memory of Bill may be made to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
