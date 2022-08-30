Margaret Lilly Dixon, 80, of Mill Creek, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, September 2, 2022, at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Bill Hooper, Rev. James Chadwick and Rev. Chad Graham. Interment will follow at the Lilly Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 pm Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Margaret was born in Newport on March 4, 1942, to the late Cyrus T. Lilly and Dollie C. Lilly. She was a member of Graham Memorial Church, and she sang in the gospel group “All For Christ”. She was a member of Newport Consolidated School Association. She retired from civil service at Cherry Point after many years of service. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved singing and shagging.
She is survived by sons, Daniel Dixon and wife Melissa of New Bern and Darin Dixon, Sr. and companion Melissa of Mill Creek; brother, Samuel Lilly and wife Suzanne of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Darin Dixon, Jr., Gregory Dixon, Ethan Dixon, Tiffany Whaley, Kymberly Rouse, Reagan Dixon; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Allen Dixon, Jr; sisters, Violet “Penny” Flemming, Carrie “Coot” Graham and Armenta “Ment” Ballance; and brothers, Cyrus “Peck” Lilly Jr., Eugene “Big Bubba” Lilly, Julius “Levy” Lilly and Reuben Lilly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Graham Memorial Church, 3448 Mill Creek Rd, Newport, NC 28570 or Alzheimer’s Association,
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
