William Hooper, 79; service Friday

William Frederick “Freddy” Hooper, 79, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully Friday, July 16, 2021, with his wife Judy by his side, after battling a long illness.
A celebration of life service is at 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church in Mill Creek. Immediately following the service, the family will host a catered lunch for all those in attendance.
Freddy was born on October 24, 1941 to Alfred Blivens “A.B.” and Annis Lewis Hooper. Freddy attended Beaufort High School where he excelled both academically and athletically. During his senior year, he proudly served as co-captain of the 1959 State Championship football team. After obtaining his business degree from East Carolina University, he pursued a successful career with Naval Audit and the Cherry Point Budget Office until his retirement in 1996. In his leisure time, Freddy enjoyed camping on Core Banks, duck hunting, and traveling. He was a faithful member of Graham Memorial where he served as Senior Adult Sunday School teacher, choir member, and usher. Ever the “accountant,” his favorite pastimes during retirement included researching the most frugal prices on literally everything and discovering the best (but most economical) restaurants. Freddy found great enjoyment in playing practical jokes and was always equipped with a quick story to make you laugh. Although known by many names, Pawpawl was the one he cherished most as he valued spending time with his grandchildren even if it meant still riding rollercoasters while in his 70s.
Freddy is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Judy; daughter, Norma Collinsworth and husband John of Apex, NC; son, William F. ‘Bill’ Hooper Jr and wife Melanie of Beaufort, NC; and grandchildren, Ryan Collinsworth and wife Viktoriya, Alexis Collinsworth, and Samuel Hooper. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Corbett and husband William of Erwin, NC.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the cake ministry of Graham Memorial, an outreach that Freddy generously started six years ago.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
