Michael L. Sparks, 59, of North Cape May, N.J., formerly of Carteret County, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at home.
His funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Willis family cemetery in Smyrna.
Mike is survived by his wife, Susan Feitz; his two daughters, Veronica Walsh and Brittany Willis; siblings, Donna Sparks Bennet and Kathleen Little; five grandchildren; and three stepdaughters, Amie Schroder, Erin Ridgway and Rachel Taylor.
He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas Sparks and Hazel Sparks Walker; and his brother, Joseph Sparks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Seashore Community Church, 446 Seashore Road, Cape May, NJ 08204.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
