Joseph E. Mereness, 73, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
His memorial service is at 4 p.m. Friday, July 23 at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Tim Havlicek.
Joseph was born on April 30, 1948, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to the late William and Cora Joslyn Mereness. He was a graduate of Broughton High School in Raleigh, North Carolina and honorably served his country in the United States Coast Guard for 4 years.
In his early adult years, he loved to surf, ride his bike and he always enjoyed rock music. As a skilled craftsman, Joseph worked most of his life in carpentry. He was a proud member and officer of the 1710 Morehead City and Beaufort Elks Lodge where he enjoyed friendships with fellow members. Joseph was also active in local Veteran events.
He is survived by his wife, Hazel “Sam” Mereness of the home; daughter, Joslyn Mereness of Miami, Florida; sons, William Brooks Mereness (Kerri) of Florida, Rickie Erb (Tracy) and Robbie Erb (Linda, all of Jacksonville, Florida; sisters, Lindi Mereness of Paonia, Colorado and Anne Strupp (Brian) of Rutherford, North Carolina; grandchildren, Emily, Tyler, Abigail, Lexi, Noah, Brooke and Jacob; great-grandchild, Zoe; nieces and nephews, Basel, Jonas, Stan, Ben ad Joslyn; and special furry friend, Belle.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAWS of Carteret County, 5042 Mattie St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.