Thelma Cannady Arnold, 85, of Broad Creek, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Her funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Broad Creek Church of God, officiated by Pastor Robbie Strickland and Pastor Bill Hooper. Interment will follow at the Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery in Mill Creek. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the website for 90 days.
Thelma was born on December 17, 1935, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late William and Bedie Cannady, one of five children. As a talented seamstress, she worked at Blue Bell Shirt Factory in her earlier years.
With a life grounded in the Word of God, she was a faithful member of Broad Creek Church of God. Thelma excelled in her role as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and caregiver to her family who will miss her dearly. Her legendary chocolate cakes and yeast rolls were second to none. Her cakes raised as much as $1,000 each for various community fundraisers.
She is survived by her daughters, Angela Lewis Clark and husband Jeff of Newport and Bedie “BB” Rhue of Bogue; sons, Jeffrey Lewis of Newport and Larry Glenn Arnold Jr. and wife Monica of Newport; grandchildren, Chris Lewis, Blake Lewis, Cameron Willis, Larry Arnold II, Molly Arnold, Mandi Clark and Millicent Clark; and great grandchildren, Izzy Lewis, Michael Lewis and Gabriel Lewis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Beverly Carol Lewis; sisters, Elizabeth Palma, Dixie Barefoot and Marguerite Gillikin; brother, Albert Cannady; and grandchildren, Derrick Lewis and Matthew Lewis.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
