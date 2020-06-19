Steven “Wayne” Ketner, 73, of Newport, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help us honor the Ketner family while practicing safe measures.
Wayne honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Owens Corning, where he worked for many years as a supervisor. He later worked for Country Air Rental, where he enjoyed setting up tents for the annual N.C. Seafood Festival. Wayne was an easygoing man who enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, like breakfast with his friends and time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Lucy Buck Ketner of the home; daughters, Wendy Eborn and husband Rodney of New Bern, Sharon Foster and husband Darryl of Grantsboro and Billie Jo Sproull and husband Tom of New York; son, Bill Bailey and wife Missy of Beaufort; sisters, Patricia Goodwin of Ruskin, Fla., Ann Walsh of Newport, Syvilla Harrison and husband Herb of Huntsville, Va., and Connie Franks of Stanton, Mich.; brother, Lamont Williford of Louisiana; grandchildren, Sara Bailey, Josh McKiddy, Will McKiddy, Kailey McKiddy, Amanda Foster, Tommy Sproull and Timmy Sproull; and great-grandson, James McKiddy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Rosalyn Ketner.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
