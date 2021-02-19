Catherine Noelle Wunsch, 61, of Newport, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, with her family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer.
Her service will be held for family members at the family’s request.
She was cherished by all who knew her and will be deeply missed.
Born Dec. 1, 1959, in Cork, Ireland, to the late Kathleen and Tim. Noelle’s childhood was full of laughter and mischief. An accomplished athlete as a child, Noelle’s passion for sport and fitness continued throughout her life. She spent much of her younger years working as an aerobics instructor, and she was always a staple at her local gym.
Noelle met the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Wunsch, in 1981 while they both worked at Modcomp. They married less than a year later on Sept. 3, 1982, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and remained married for the next 38 years. First and foremost, Noelle saw herself as a mother to her three children and later as “Gaga” to her two grandchildren, who adored her. Noelle relished her role as “Gaga,” habitually breaking bedtimes, sneaking cookies and encouraging a little mischief here and there. While her time with her grandbabies was cut short, she didn’t waste a second of the time she had - reading countless books, playing countless games and giving countless kisses.
Noelle was that special type of person who truly touched everyone she met. Known for her kind heart, upbeat personality and quick wit, Noelle was adored by everyone who had the joy of knowing her. She had an uncanny ability to brighten your day, and the world is a little less bright without her in it.
Noelle is survived by her husband Bob; her three children, Kacey, Jame and Bobby; her two grandchildren, Alex and Teddy; and her sister and brother, Niamh and Tim; as well as all her nieces and nephews and all the close friends she considered her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Noelle’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
