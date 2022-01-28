LeRoy Frank Heller, 88, passed away at home on Jan. 26, 2022, with his loving wife by his side.
A service will be held at Ann St. United Methodist Church in Beaufort, NC on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at 11am.
Lee was born to Karl Otto Ludwig Heller and Anna Schall Heller in Chicago, IL on December 27, 1933. He was a proud Korean Veteran who traveled the world. He owned a butcher shop in Skokie IL, and later became a Heavy Equipment Operator for most of his life. Lee’s most memorable experiences were working in the Deep Tunnel under the Chicago River (where he was nicknamed the “Mud Turtle”), operating a crane in Saudi Arabia, and working on major Chicago projects such as the Sears Tower, Lake Shore Drive and Buckingham Fountain.
He was a member of the Methodist Men, and the American Legion. He was nicknamed “Mercy Man” because he would always give money to the homeless and people in need. He had a heart for the Wounded Warriors and disabled veterans.
Lee was very outgoing, adventurous, and had an amazing sense of humor. He loved to travel (he would always say he traveled the world several times), ride motorcycles, fly in hot air balloons, fish, and scuba dive. He loved to play cribbage with his family and friends, watch wrestling, listen to his music, and play the harmonica. Anyone who knew Lee, knew he loved to tell stories. Some of his memorable stories were about how Johnny Wiessmuller, an Olympic swimmer, and the original Tarzan, taught him to swim, and how his dad worked construction for Al Capone. He was so proud to be an Honor Guard for Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation in 1953 and was gifted with specially engraved crystal glassware to commemorate his service.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Heller; his children Alexander Heller (Sarah), Leslie Vasquez (Jesse), David Heller, and Jessica Schadd (Jerrid); his grandchildren Owen and Lucas Heller, Briana Mysliwiec, Cassandra Larson, Christine Heller, and Zachary, Cora, and Nick Schadd.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Anna Heller, and his brother Edward Heller.
Above all, Lee loved his family and loved spending time with them. Simply seeing or talking with them was tremendously uplifting for him. Throughout his life, Lee had many dear friends who gave him lasting memories and invaluable support. Lee was a dear man with a big heart who will be greatly missed and loved forever.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks that donations be made to one of the following organizations in LeRoy's honor: Wounded Warrior Project or Navy Seal Foundation.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
