Charles “Charlie” Oxenholm, 83, of Beaufort, formerly of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice in Newport.
His memorial service is at 6 p.m. Monday at Munden Funeral Home. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Born in 1937 in Hicksville, N.Y., he was the son of the late Fannie Squires Oxenholm Mattern and Paul Henry Pedersen Oxenholm. Charlie proudly and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He retired in 1977 after more than 20 distinguished years of service. He later worked for many years at the Derecktor Shipyards in Dania, Fla., before moving to North Carolina. Charlie was a friendly face to many in the community who visited the Carteret County Courthouse, where he faithfully worked for many years, or at Grumpy’s Restaurant in Morehead City, where he was a daily patron.
He is survived by his daughter, Lea E. Archer and her husband Larry of Clermont, Fla. He is the brother of Margaret Hollie of Plantation, Fla. Also surviving are his nieces, Debbie Collura and partner Dennis Maineri of Florida, Susan Rand and her husband Chuck of Wyoming, Lisa Wright and her husband Chris of California, April Carroll and her husband Mark of Georgia and Katherine Oxenholm of the U.K.; his nephews, Thomas Hannah and his wife Loretta of California, John Hannah and his wife Torrie of Georgia, Peter Oxenholm and his wife Cecilia of New York and Andrew Oxenholm of the U.K.; and his dear friend and caregiver, Pete Marucha of Morehead City.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Doris Puletz Oxenholm; and siblings, Calvin Oxenholm, Harold “Pete” Oxenholm, Laura Gibney and Eileen Davis Baxter.
The family’s sincere thanks are extended to the staff of the Crystal Coast Hospice House for their care of Charlie in his last days and to Nicole Frost of the Palliative Care team for Carteret Health Care for her kindness during this difficult time. The family would also like to thank Pete for his wonderful friendship and care of Charlie over the past years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to National Kidney Foundation, c/o Team Kidney Fundraising Support, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, or The ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037, who supported his beloved late sister Eileen in her battle with ALS, in memory of Charlie.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.