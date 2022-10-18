Brenda Pennuell Gobble, 72, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 20th, at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Brenda was born on August 17, 1950, in Morehead City, North Carolina. Brenda loved the Lord and her church family at First Christian Church. She always appreciated a good meal and food was ever present on her mind. She’d often ask what you were going to eat for lunch or supper. Snow Crab Legs and Spots were her favorite delights. Brenda enjoyed doing shell crafts and creating beautiful objects that she often shared with others. Crocheting clothes hangers was another activity she enjoyed and that kept her busy.
She is survived by her daughter, Paige Clark and husband Terry of Beaufort; mother, Elmenia Pennuell of Morehead City; brother, George Albert Pennuell and wife Charlene of Newport; grandchildren, Savannah Clark Bailey and husband Hunter of Morehead City and Shelby Vaughn Clark of Beaufort; niece, Ashley Pennuell Roy and husband Alex of Charleston, SC; and great nephews, Max Roy of Charleston, SC and Trey Pennuell, both of Morehead City.
Brenda was preceded in death by her father, George Albert Pennuell Sr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28557 or the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Dr., Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
