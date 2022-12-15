Joseph Washington, Sr., Morehead City
Joseph Washington, Sr., 90 of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday December 14, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
ALICE ELIZABETH "BETTY" GUTHRIE, Morehead City
Alice Elizabeth "Betty" Guthrie, 90, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, December 19th at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
PENNY DARLENE METZGER, Emerald Isle
Penny Darlene Metzger, 62, of Emerald Isle, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Penny was born on April 6, 1960, in Winston Salem, North Carolina, to the late Harold "Jack" and JoAnn Hobson.
