Mark C. Davis, 61, of Emerald Isle, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021.
There will be no service.
Mark was born April 23, 1960, in Rocky Mount. He was in the National Guard and was also a self-employed carpenter. Mark will be remembered as a loving husband and father.
He is survived by his loving wife, Karen T. Davis of the home; daughter, Megan Davis and husband David Gardner of Concord; and his mother, Mary Sue Boone of Rocky Mount.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Willie C. Davis.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Mark may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
The family especially thanks Raab Clinic at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City and Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport for their compassionate care.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
