Carolyn Elizabeth Benton, 82, of Cape Carteret, passed away suddenly the morning of Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Her memorial service will be announced at a later date.
She started life as a miracle July 8, 1937, in Greenville. Born premature at home and not expected to thrive, she went on to live a long, healthy and exciting life. The arts in all their forms were her passion, especially music. She was part of a singing trio during her high school years and continued to enjoy singing in choirs at college and church, which continued throughout most of her life.
During college she spent a summer at Chautauqua Center, a Syracuse University Arts program in New York, as a King’s Daughters scholarship recipient and cherished the memories and friendships she made there. Before graduating from East Carolina University, she served several terms as the president of the Baptist Student Union. After teaching school in Maryland and Greensboro for several years, she met and married Robert “Bob” Benton of Swansboro, swapping “culture for agriculture” as Bob used to joke. She continued teaching elementary school in Greenville and Cape Carteret, raised her family and took great pride in her home and her artistic endeavors. She enjoyed gardening with her husband of 55 years, and she was always up for a good game of Scrabble or bridge. Carolyn was a faithful member of Swansboro United Methodist Church and especially loved being a part of the joy Sunday school class.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Benton of the home; two daughters, Beth Benton and spouse Donna of Portland, Ore., and Amy Moulds and spouse Patrick of Apex; and brother, Dennis Tripp and spouse Olivia of Wilmington. Cherishing her memory are two grandsons, Benton and Tanner Moulds of Apex; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, Willie H. Tripp and Blanche E. Fleming Tripp; and her brother, Willie H. “Billy” Tripp, just the day prior to her passing.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memoriam may be made to the Swansboro United Methodist Church building fund or the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.