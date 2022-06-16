John “Johnny” Gray Jones, 70, of Ocean, formerly of Greensboro, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, peacefully in his sleep at home.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 21st, at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home in Sedgefield. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, June 20th, at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home.
John was born on May 20,1952, in Greensboro, North Carolina, to the late Fred and Marie Jones. He was an employee of the Greensboro Coliseum where he worked for over 26 years. While working there he met many of the ACC teams, and a lot of famous musicians. He particularly liked playing ping pong with John Denver when he was in town. John loved Duke basketball, NASCAR, and was a big follower of Tom Brady.
He is survived by his sister, Judy Hudson of Ocean; niece, Sandy Gunnell of Ocean; great niece, Leah Gunnell and partner Jeremy Stockdale of Havelock: nephews Barry Woodell and wife Dawn, of Gibsonville; and great nephews, Cody Woodell and Jacob Woodell, both of Gibsonville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Kenneth Hudson, and his best friend “Buddy” the dog.
The family would like to thank Carteret Heath Care Hospice for their kindness. Along with family and friends who have offered support to Judy and her daughter Sandy, especially Brenda and Randy Honeycutt, Sharon McMasters, and Bill Hobbs.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC and Hanes Lineberry in Sedgefield, NC.
