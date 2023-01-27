Patricia "Dawn" Styron passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 26, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
Dawn was born to the late Roosevelt and Gladys Davis on July 27, 1935. She married her true love, Kemp, on November 1, 1950. They were married for almost 70 years until his passing on April 25, 2020. Together they raised 3 children, with Dawn being the sole caretaker for much of the time as Kemp was working on various NOAA ships for over 31 years. Dawn's love for her family and friends was shown through her love of cooking. Her kitchen was always open to anyone who visited. Today she gained her wings and joined all of her loved ones gone before her.
Dawn is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Styron and husband Mike of Gloucester, son, Larry Wayne Styron and wife Nancy of Beaufort, and daughter, Michelle Tosto and husband Keith of South River. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kelly Styron and wife Brittany, Kemp Styron and wife Katie, and Brittany Piner, and her great-grandchildren, Finn, Jacey, Lundy, Emma Kate, and Aubrey.
She is predeceased by her parents, Roosevelt and Gladys Davis, her granddaughter, Amanda Joelle Hamilton, her sister, Millie Ruth Lewis, and her in-laws, Ashton Styron and Hazel Guthrie Styron.
Our family would like to express our extreme gratitude to Carteret Home Health and Hospice and Dr. John Rickabaugh and staff during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the Harkers Island Pentecostal Church, PO Box 509, Harkers Island, NC 28531 or Carteret Home Health and Hospice, 3722 Bridges St. Suite 201, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.