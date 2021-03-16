Betty Anne Robinson Quinn, 88, of Atlantic Beach, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 15, 2021, at her home.
Her private inurnment will be held at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City at a later date.
Betty Anne was born March 25, 1932, in Hickory to the late Ralph and Annie Lee Robinson. One of six children, Betty Anne had a love of education from an early age. In high school, she worked for a local music store and attended Lenior-Ryne University, before transferring to Appalachian State University in Boone. It was there she met the love of her life, Ben D. Quinn, who played on the Appalachian State football team. Ben also shared her passion for education and they both enjoyed long careers as educators in eastern North Carolina. They also enjoyed a life-long association to ASU, participating in alumni activities and being Yosef Club members. Ben also served on the board of trustees. Betty Anne remained close to her many Mountaineer friends up until her very last days.
Betty Anne was always highly involved in her community, including volunteering at her church, First United Methodist in Morehead City, the Delta Kappa Gamma Retired Educators Sorority, Carteret Newcomers Club and a local seashell collecting club called the Carteret Shell Belles. She was never one to stay idle and enjoyed tennis, walks on the beach, water aerobics, journaling and reading. Above all, she enjoyed being a “Gram” to her five beloved grandchildren.
She is survived by her two sons, Jeff Quinn and wife Terry and Paul Quinn and wife Sharon; a sister, Jane Duncan; five grandchildren, Christian, Darby, Addien, Payton and Ben Quinn; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Betty Anne was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 45 years, Ben D. Quinn; and siblings, Ralph, Bob, Ben and Sarah Robinson.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty Anne’s name may be made to First United Methodist Church in Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.