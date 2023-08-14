Pamela Guthrie Baber, 59, of Newport, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern.
No services are planned at this time.
Pamela is survived by her daughter, Karla Lindsey Baber; sister, Jill Bell; brother Todd Guthrie; aunt, Julia Paulson; many nieces and nephews with a special nephew, Doogie “Alex” Bell, as well as many extended family members and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Manley and Loretta Guthrie, grandparents; Nellie and Carlie Guthrie; sister, Rhonda Carpio; sisters, Cassie Lee and Donna Joy Balafka.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.