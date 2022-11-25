Donnie Whitman, 71, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home.
A visitation will be held at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC from 6 to 8 PM on Monday, November 28, 2022.
Donnie was born June 29, 1951, in Rocky Mount, NC. Donnie and his wife, Vicki, have operated a small business together in Carteret County since 2001. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at home and on the water but could not wait for deer season every year with his friends at Elm Grove hunting club.
Donnie is survived by his wife, Vickie Whitman of the home; daughter, Kelly Burger (Kyle); son, Jacobe Jones (Crystal); grandchildren, Matthew (Amber), Jaxon, Cooper, Aniston, Courtney (Kyle), Colton; great grandchildren, Allison, Jordan, JB; brother, Lewis (Beverly); special friend, Jennifer Czech (Jimmy).
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, Payson and Gertie Whitman.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
