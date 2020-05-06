Jonah “Eddie” E. Harrell Jr., 65, of Morehead City, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport
There will be no service.
He is survived by his parents, Marie Skinner Harrell and Jonah Edward Harrell Sr. of Morehead City; sister, Wanda Brown of Wilson; and brother, Steve Harrell of Morehead City.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Tilly Harrell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Eddie’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville NC 27834.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
