Kim Hallis Lawrence, 66, of Harkers Island, North Carolina, passed away on September 2, 2023, at East Carolina Health Medical Center in Greenville.
A funeral service to honor and celebrate Kim's life will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 7th, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Harkers Island, officiated by Bishop James Morris. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Born on October 7, 1956, in Sea Level, NC, Kim was the son of the late Hallis and Rose Marie Lawrence. Following high school, Kim dedicated 39 years of his life to civil service, where he was known for his hard work and dedication. As a sheet metal worker, he played a crucial role in various projects, leaving behind a lasting impact in the department where he served.
Beyond his career, Kim was a man of many passions. He found thrill and excitement in drag racing, always craving the adrenaline rush of going fast. His love for speed extended to his fondness for Ford cars, and he shared many memorable moments working on cars with his father. Kim's Saturdays often revolved around attending NASCAR and drag races, immersing himself in the excitement of the track.
Sports also held a special interest for Kim. He was an avid fan of Carolina basketball, cheering them on with great passion. He closely followed the Atlanta Braves in baseball and the Oakland Raiders on the football field, celebrating victories and sharing in the camaraderie of sports fandom.
However, amidst his fast-paced hobbies, it was his love for the Lord and his family that truly defined Kim. His dedication to his faith and family knew no bounds, and his unwavering support and love were felt by all who knew him.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his wife, Joy Lawrence; daughter, Hope Tyler and husband Jeff, and their children, Aiden and Cole, all of Otway; sister, Heidi Gillikin and husband Paul of Otway; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
As an expression of sympathy flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to The Foundation for Shackelford Horses, 306 Golden Farm Rd., Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.