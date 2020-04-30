Mary “Yvonne” McCabe, 68, of Broad Creek, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Services for Yvonne will be announced at a later date.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Millis of Richmond, Va.; son, Robert Allen of Newport; sister, Jean Mileham of Broad Creek; brother, “Donnie” Mitchell Lewis of Broad Creek; and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve McCabe; parents, Edgar and Katherine Lewis; and brother, Jimmy Lewis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.