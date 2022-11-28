LCDR, Bruce Edward Boughton, US Navy, Retired, 79, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House, surrounded by his family.
His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 3rd, at All Saints Anglican Church in Newport. He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Bruce was born on December 27, 1942, to the late Welby and Connie Boughton. Born in New York City, New York, he grew up in Scarborough, New York. In 1960, he joined the United States Navy rising through the ranks and retiring as a Lieutenant Commander. Known to most as a Mustang Officer, Bruce was a commissioned officer who began his career as an enlisted service member prior to being commissioned as a Full Line Officer after graduating from Vanderbilt University with a BS in Information Engineering + Electrical Engineering.
After retirement, Bruce attended Anne Arundel Community College for Nursing School. In his second career in Clinical Research at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Maryland, Bruce worked to ensure the safety and effectiveness of medications, devices, diagnostic products and treatments.
In 2007, he and his wife moved from Maryland to Carteret County, North Carolina, and were members of All Saints Anglican Church.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Boughton of the home; daughter, Barbara McGowan (Nick) of Deerfield Beach, Florida; son, Douglas Boughton (Kelly) of Front Royal, Virginia; brother, Welby Edward Boughton III of Rockledge, Florida; grandson, Nicholas Aloupas of Jacksonville, Florida; and niece Debbie Boughton (Scott) of Boynton Beach, Florida.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Peter Douglas Boughton and David Boughton, and grandson, Ryan Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
