Chrisoula “Goldie” Karides, 95, of Newport, departed this life peacefully Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at home surrounded by family, to be reunited, in the care of the Lord, with her loving husband of 60 years, Constantine “Gus” James Karides, who predeceased her.
Her private service is at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Virginia Beach, Va., by Fr. John Manuel. Interment will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park.
Born in Albany, N.Y., Oct. 15, 1925, to Greek immigrant parents, Savas Peter and Julia Triantafilou Mafilios, she was a graduate of Albany High School and an active member of St. Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Church, as well as a cherished member of the Philoptochos Women’s Philanthropic Society of the Greek Archdiocese of America. She worked for a time at the Travelers Insurance Co. of Albany, and after her high school sweetheart returned from overseas service in World War II, Goldie and Gus were married June 1, 1947.
When the family settled in Virginia Beach, Va., in 1964, she worked alongside her husband and brother-in-law, George, to start the Mister Jim’s Submarine Sandwich Shops, still in operation to this day. Her support was what made all of her husband’s many business enterprises possible, as the guiding light of Goldie’s life was her devotion to family. Possessed of a warm smile and a gracious disposition, she welcomed any visitor to her home. Part of that welcome was usually an offer of Greek pastries that said “I am glad you are here. Please stay a while.” Her Greek cooking was famous, particularly her spanakopita and dolmathes, but it was not unusual for her grandchildren away at college or far from home to receive a well-wrapped care package of her chocolate chip cookies.
She spent her later years in the special, loving care of her daughter, Lillian, and her son-in-law, Randy, whom she would call her “best friend,” in Newport. Through their devotion, she enjoyed many celebrations and holidays, with family coming from all over to see her. The family wishes to thank her doctor of many years, Dr. Bill Walker, who took such care of her and was always available when needed. The family also wishes to thank all the staff at Carteret Health Care, who got to know her as “Miss Goldie,” and all the wonderful caregivers at Home Helpers, as well as 3HC Hospice Care. The family extends a very special thanks to her personal caregiver, Martha Pfaff, who loved, befriended and cared for her during her last days. Without these most dedicated individuals, the family could not have honored their mother’s wishes to be at home.
From the births to the ballgames, Goldie traveled constantly as a loving presence in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She gave tender care to the newborns, babysitting them, cheering them on and offering an unconditional love and support that will be remembered always. Her example is not only remembered but cherished for what is important in life - love and family - as a blessing to us all. Goldie is part of a generation now in its final passage, born between two world wars and into the Great Depression. They encountered times of great upheaval and uncertainty, and from that they built a better world. Goldie made the world a better place, and while her family and friends grieve her loss, they have nothing but love and gratitude for her memory.
Goldie is survived by her three siblings, Achilles Mafilios and wife Anna, Peter Mafilios and wife Irene and Helen Ann Cassell; and her three children, Lillian Hingson and husband Randy, Diana J. Karides and James Peter Karides and wife Guzin; her 10 grandchildren, Constantine “Dean” Hingson, Randal Peter Hingson, Christina Hassell and husband Josh, Margaret Hudson, Eric Hudson, Sarah Alderman and husband Marshall, Rachel Page and husband William, Adam James Karides, James Baodan Collins and Neos James Karides; two great-grandchildren, Ava Lillian Hassell and Luke Joshua Hassell; and two godchildren, Emanual Mafilios and Paul Amanatides; as well as many, many nieces and nephews who adored their Aunt Goldie.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Crystal Coast Hospice House, 100 Big Rock Weigh,
P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570, or online at crystalcoasthospicehouse.org/donate-now/.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Altmeyer Funeral Home - Maestas Chapel.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.