Lawrence “Larry” Paul Garvin, 68 of Beaufort, formerly of Long Island, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his home.
There will be no service.
Larry was born June 30, 1951.
He is survived by his daughters, Kelly Sharp of Oklahoma and Courtney Garvin of Beaufort; and grandchildren, Tatiana, Dani Marie, Grayson and Brody.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Hilda Smith Garvin of Beaufort and William H. Garvin of Florida.
A special thank you to Cameron Pittman for his concern and friendship to Larry.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
