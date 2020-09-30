Naomi Jenkins Warren, 93, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her home.
Naomi’s service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 at First Baptist Church in Morehead City. Her graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 in the family cemetery in Momeyer.
Naomi, or “GG,” was born June 1, 1927, to Lela and Levi Jenkins. She was born in Momeyer, a small farming community in Nash County. Although she lost her dad at the age of 12, she spoke fondly and often of the love that surrounded her from her mother, siblings, cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents. She paid the love she received forward to her family, friends and anyone she came in contact with.
At age 17 and during World War II, she married Woodrow Warren of Spring Hope. Woodrow discontinued his education at N.C. State University and became a U.S. Navy pilot. She enjoyed telling, as a 17-year-old and never leaving home before, she traveled alone by train to Long Beach, Calif., to wait with Woodrow until he was deployed to the South Pacific. They were married for 37 years and had three sons, Mark, Kevin and Woody. They raised their sons in Spring Hope and Louisburg. Woodrow unexpectedly passed away at the age of 59 working in the garden he loved. A couple of years after his passing, Naomi moved to Raleigh, where she had many wonderful friends to travel with and entertain. She never remarried as she said many times, “I am and still feel married to Woodrow.”
In 2000, Naomi moved to Morehead City to be close to family. She joined First Baptist Church in Morehead City and enjoyed listening to the choir, the ministers and the fellowship she received.
Naomi was a lifelong Baptist. Her faith was strong. She was an inspiration to many.
“God is with you every day.”
She is survived by her sons, Mark Warren and wife Frances of Swansboro and Woody Warren and wife Lisa of Newport; grandchildren, Brandon Warren, Megan Carlton and Parks Warren; and great-grandchildren, Ayden Hildt, Savanna Warren, Harper Carlton and Everett Warren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded by her siblings, Pauline, Horace and Ruth; her son, Kevin Warren; her grandsons, Sam and Cameron Warren; and her niece, Linda Carlyle.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
