Jimmie Harold Bird, 87, of Swansboro, died Thursday, February 9,2023 at his daughter’s home.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, February 13,2023 at 3:00pm in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro with Chaplain Jacob Snider officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
